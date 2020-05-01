Nsight Graphics 2020.5

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.5 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Support for the new Ampere microarchitecture

The new Ampere GPU will work seamlessly with GPU Trace with the new Ampere throughput metrics, as well as new advanced metric sets. These metrics set were updated to gain the most out of the new metrics exposed by the new architecture. GA10x enables tracing even more hardware metrics in a single pass, giving more insight into hardware limiters than on previous architectures.



The Nsight Graphics Range Profiler allows for in depth profiling of applications via a live capture/replay capability. The live capture/replay enables the collection of a large number of metrics in a controlled, multi-pass experiment that ensures that the same graphics and compute workloads are submitted for each pass. The Range Profiler can display new, Ampere specific metrics to unlock your understanding of the Ampere architecture.



To learn more about the Ampere microarchitecture, go here or read the GA102 whitepaper here.

Vulkan Shader Profiler

The Shader Profiler has been extended to support Vulkan shaders in the same way that was previously possible for D3D12 HLSL shaders.



Applications that embed debug information into their SPIRV shaders can map profiled samples to their shader source code.

GPU Trace can now display more information types in addition to throughput. For some applicable metrics, we trace additional data such as byte counts and instruction per clock counts, making it easier to understand potential throughput limiters.

The Nsight Aftermath 2020.2 SDK is included with the Nsight Graphics release package, providing the ability to generate GPU "mini-dumps" when a GPU exception and TDR occurs.

Improvements:

Connection Dialog

Added the ability to use configuration variables in the connection dialog to support project-relative, application-relative, or working-directory-relative application launches.

API Inspector View

Extended the buffer display to expand to a maximum of 100 rows for your Vulkan applications.

Additional Changes:

OpenGL-Vulkan Interoperability support on Linux.

Improved stability of the Nsight Graphics host when opening some Nsight Aftermath nv-gpudmp files.

We also updated our Nsight Graphics User Guide with new content about the Shader Profiler feature. Please reference the new section entitled "Shader Profiling for SM Limited Workloads".

Known Issues:

DXIL shaders can sometimes show up as "None" in the Correlation column on the Summary tab of the Shader Profiler view. Will be resolved in a future driver release.

On Linux platforms if the Nsight Aftermath Monitor is exited by means other than the application menu, the /tmp/nvgcdmon file may be left on the system, blocking future launches from functioning correctly. You can delete this file manually to restore functionality. This will be improved in a future release.

When using the OpenGL / Vulkan Interop Raytracing sample app from https://github.com/nvpro-samples/gl_vk_raytrace_interop and the Nvidia RTX 2070 sometimes the app crashes when capturing a frame with GPU Trace. This will be fixed in a future release.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation