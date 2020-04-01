Nsight Graphics 2020.4

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.4 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

D3D12 & DXR Shader Profiler (Beta)

Shader instruction stalls increase GPU latency which in turn hurts application performance. WIth the new Shader Profiler, D3D12 shaders can now be profiled in order to understand instruction stall reasons. These reasons provide you with enough information to know how to resolve problematic hot spots.



The Shader Profiler also allows for profiling DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) shaders.

DXR Dynamic Shader Editing

DXR (HLSL) shaders can now be dynamically edited, allowing you to try new changes in realtime without having to restart your application.



After editing shaders, you can rerun the Range Profiler to quickly get feedback on the attempted optimizations. With D3D12 and DXR, you can also rerun the Shader Profiler to look for improvements in stall characteristics.

Vulkan Dynamic Shader Editing

Vulkan (GLSL) shaders can now be dynamically edited, allowing you to try new changes in realtime without having to restart your application.

Global Aggregates for Advanced Mode in GPU Trace

You can now choose to view all metrics data as the average value from all frames. This can help to mitigate variance concerns when doing an Advanced Mode trace.

Acceleration Structure Navigation Enhancements

Refined controls and added controls to rotate around a selected geometry.



Added context menus to show/hide geometry.



Added an animation when navigating to geometry.

Improvements:

Improved loading time for D3D applications that used many shaders by as much as 12x.

Added support for loading D3D12 shaders that use PDB debug information when viewing an Nsight Aftermath crash dump file.

Added visualization of the Variable Rate Shading rate selection image for OpenGL.

Added support for D3D12 Mesh Shaders in capture/replay.

Added visualization of debug info loading status in the Linked Programs View for D3D APIs.

Additional Changes:

Added option to enable cached PSOs for D3D12 applications.

Added support for ID3D12Device::CreatePipelineLibrary.

Added support for Vulkan's NV_device_generated_commands extension.

Known Issues:

DXIL shaders can sometimes show up as “None” in the Correlation column on the Summary tab of the Shader Profiler view. Will be resolved in a future driver release.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

