NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.2 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

GPU Trace Vulkan Support

GPU Trace can now profile Vulkan based applications. When profiling applications using Vulkan, it is possible to get primary and secondary command buffer timings, as well as barriers, synchronization objects and user markers correlated to the GPU unit utilization and throughput metrics.



Vulkan support also extends to Linux. GPU Trace is now a supported activity on all Linux distributions that Nsight Graphics supports, bringing this new profiling method to Linux users.

GPU Trace: Advanced Mode Metrics

GPU Trace now supports an advanced metrics collection mode that provides additional metrics. These additional metrics are useful in identifying hard to spot performance limiters. To utilize advanced mode, just select the 'Advanced Mode' metrics set prior to doing a trace. As the results are gathered over multiple frames, you should ensure little to no divergence. The most accurate results are achieved by completely pausing updates while metrics collection is in progress.

Visual Studio Integration via the new Nsight extension

Run Nsight Graphics directly from within Visual Studio using the application launch settings and environment specified in Visual Studio.



Take advantage of the 64-bit host provided by Nsight Graphics.



You can learn more here: Visual Studio Integration for Nsight Tools.

Vulkan 1.2

We now support full frame debugging and profiling for the recently released Vulkan 1.2 specification.



Includes support for timeline semaphores and other key extensions present in the core spec.

Improvements:

Improved experience for Mixed-DPI systems

Improved semaphore visualization for OpenGL & Vulkan interop applications

New Support:

Vulkan Extensions

VK_KHR_buffer_device_address



VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts



VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore

OpenGL Extensions

ARB_compute_variable_group_size



NV_representative_fragment_test

Removed support for Windows 7

