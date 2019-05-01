Nsight Graphics 2019.5
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.5 is released with the following changes:
- Title support
-
This release delivers significantly improved compatibility for large-scale user applications
- Frame Debugging UI
-
The 'Description' column in the Events List view is now resizable
-
Significantly improved UI performance for fast scrubbing on the host
-
Added the ability to copy the path and open the containing folder for items in the project explorer
-
The Acceleration Structure view now responds to event changes to see how the resource changes over time
-
Feature Enhancement: Tool Windows
-
Added the ability to maximize undocked windows
-
Feature Enhancement: Mixed DPI Monitor Scaling
-
Enhanced mitigation is enabled to address scaling issues for mixed-monitor configurations
-
Feature Enhancement: Shaders View
-
Added support for viewing specialization constants for OpenGL shaders
-
Added syntax highlighting for binary asm shaders
-
New Support: Vulkan Extensions
-
Support for 18 new extensions:
-
VK_EXT_astc_decode_mode
-
VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps
-
VK_EXT_display_surface_counter
-
VK_EXT_filter_cubic
-
VK_EXT_fragment_density_map
-
VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock
-
VK_EXT_headless_surface
-
VK_EXT_host_query_reset
-
VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback
-
VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage
-
VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation
-
VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment
-
VK_EXT_validation_features
-
VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays
-
VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins
-
VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout
-
VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities
-
VK_KHR_get_display_properties2
-
For a full list of supported extensions, see the Supported Vulkan Functions list in the user guide
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.