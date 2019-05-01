Nsight Graphics 2019.5

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.5 is released with the following changes:

Title support

This release delivers significantly improved compatibility for large-scale user applications

Frame Debugging UI

The 'Description' column in the Events List view is now resizable



Significantly improved UI performance for fast scrubbing on the host



Added the ability to copy the path and open the containing folder for items in the project explorer



The Acceleration Structure view now responds to event changes to see how the resource changes over time

Feature Enhancement: Tool Windows

Added the ability to maximize undocked windows

Feature Enhancement: Mixed DPI Monitor Scaling

Enhanced mitigation is enabled to address scaling issues for mixed-monitor configurations

Feature Enhancement: Shaders View

Added support for viewing specialization constants for OpenGL shaders



Added syntax highlighting for binary asm shaders

New Support: Vulkan Extensions

Support for 18 new extensions:



VK_EXT_astc_decode_mode





VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps





VK_EXT_display_surface_counter





VK_EXT_filter_cubic





VK_EXT_fragment_density_map





VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock





VK_EXT_headless_surface





VK_EXT_host_query_reset





VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback





VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage





VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation





VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment





VK_EXT_validation_features





VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays





VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins





VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout





VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities





VK_KHR_get_display_properties2



For a full list of supported extensions, see the Supported Vulkan Functions list in the user guide

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

