Nsight Graphics 2019.4

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.4 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace

Execute Command List visualization has been added to the actions row



Resource barriers have been added to the synchronization row and a new overlay to help users correlate resource barriers to work regimes



Added the ability to zoom to single- and multi-selection with the “Zoom to Selection” button

Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler OpenGL support has been added for Turing based GPU targets



Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer

NVIDIA VKRay acceleration structures can now be viewed when analyzing ray tracing applications on Linux hosts

New Support: OpenGL 4.6

OpenGL 4.6 is now supported in Frame Debugging, C++ Capture, and Frame Profiling activities

New Support: Windows 10 19H1 Update

Support for applications using Variable Rate Shading APIs – ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRate and ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRateImage

Feature Enhancement: HUD

Incompatible Capture UX – added the ability to accept a notification and proceed at the user’s own risk from the HUD when an incompatible capture is detected

Feature Enhancement: API Inspector

Meshlet pipeline stages have been added to the D3D12 API Inspector

New Support: Multi-View Rendering

Multi-View Rendering support has been added

New Support: OpenGL Extensions

GL_OVR_multiview and GL_OVR_multiview_multisampled_render_to_texture

New Support: Vulkan Extensions

Ycbcr format Extensions – VkSamplerYcbcrConversion

New Support: OpenGL Immediate Mode

Basic support for immediate mode has been added for the most common use cases

Improved:

Improved Frame Debugger capture and interception performance

Removed:

Removed real-time performance graphs on the HUD in favor of the more detailed, persistent graphs provided by the GPU Trace activity.



Removed shader performance statistics. The statistics were not supported for modern architectures. We will support a more robust means of getting this information in a future release.

