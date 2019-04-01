Nsight Graphics 2019.4

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.4 is released with the following changes:

  • Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace
    • Execute Command List visualization has been added to the actions row
    • Resource barriers have been added to the synchronization row and a new overlay to help users correlate resource barriers to work regimes
    • Added the ability to zoom to single- and multi-selection with the “Zoom to Selection” button

 

  • Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler
    • OpenGL support has been added for Turing based GPU targets
  • Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer
    • NVIDIA VKRay acceleration structures can now be viewed when analyzing ray tracing applications on Linux hosts

 

  • New Support: OpenGL 4.6
    • OpenGL 4.6 is now supported in Frame Debugging, C++ Capture, and Frame Profiling activities

 

  • New Support: Windows 10 19H1 Update
    • Support for applications using Variable Rate Shading APIs ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRate and ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRateImage

 

  • Feature Enhancement: HUD
    • Incompatible Capture UX – added the ability to accept a notification and proceed at the user’s own risk from the HUD when an incompatible capture is detected

 

  • Feature Enhancement: API Inspector
    • Meshlet pipeline stages have been added to the D3D12 API Inspector 

 

 

  • New Support: OpenGL Extensions

 

 

  • New Support: OpenGL Immediate Mode
    • Basic support for immediate mode has been added for the most common use cases

 

  • Improved:
    • Improved Frame Debugger capture and interception performance

 

  • Removed:
    • Removed real-time performance graphs on the HUD in favor of the more detailed, persistent graphs provided by the GPU Trace activity.
    • Removed shader performance statistics. The statistics were not supported for modern architectures. We will support a more robust means of getting this information in a future release.

