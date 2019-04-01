Nsight Graphics 2019.4
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.4 is released with the following changes:
- Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace
- Execute Command List visualization has been added to the actions row
- Resource barriers have been added to the synchronization row and a new overlay to help users correlate resource barriers to work regimes
- Added the ability to zoom to single- and multi-selection with the “Zoom to Selection” button
-
Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler
- OpenGL support has been added for Turing based GPU targets
- Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer
- NVIDIA VKRay acceleration structures can now be viewed when analyzing ray tracing applications on Linux hosts
- New Support: OpenGL 4.6
- OpenGL 4.6 is now supported in Frame Debugging, C++ Capture, and Frame Profiling activities
- New Support: Windows 10 19H1 Update
- Support for applications using Variable Rate Shading APIs – ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRate and ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRateImage
- Feature Enhancement: HUD
- Incompatible Capture UX – added the ability to accept a notification and proceed at the user’s own risk from the HUD when an incompatible capture is detected
- Feature Enhancement: API Inspector
- Meshlet pipeline stages have been added to the D3D12 API Inspector
- New Support: Multi-View Rendering
- Multi-View Rendering support has been added
- New Support: OpenGL Extensions
- GL_OVR_multiview and GL_OVR_multiview_multisampled_render_to_texture
- New Support: Vulkan Extensions
- Ycbcr format Extensions – VkSamplerYcbcrConversion
- New Support: OpenGL Immediate Mode
- Basic support for immediate mode has been added for the most common use cases
- Improved:
- Improved Frame Debugger capture and interception performance
- Removed:
- Removed real-time performance graphs on the HUD in favor of the more detailed, persistent graphs provided by the GPU Trace activity.
- Removed shader performance statistics. The statistics were not supported for modern architectures. We will support a more robust means of getting this information in a future release.
