Nsight Graphics 2019.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.3 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace

Metrics Graphs: Revamped GPU Trace Activity and corresponding user interface Inspect detailed performance metrics including hardware unit throughputs, SM occupancy, instruction and memory throughput, cache hit rates, and much more

Regime Table - Drill into perf marker regions and easily inspect unit throughputs

Improved Overhead - Substantially lower overhead and accuracy than the previous version

Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler

Configurable Range Profiler: Now the default view in the profiling activity (original view is now the (Legacy) Range Profiler) Enable, disable, or create custom sections Write rules into the section files that create notifications in the UI when the rule's conditions are met



Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer

Acceleration Structure Export - Export standalone AS files that can be viewed later without having a C++ capture or the live application

Feature Enhancement: Events View

Better marker hierarchy – Improved visibility and detail in the events view

New Support: Windows 19H1 (Partial)

Applications using RS5 APIs on 19H1 targets are now supported

New Support: OpenGL Extensions

New Support: Vulkan Extensions

Improved:

Runtime overhead on D3D11 applications has been dramatically reduced

General stability – 230 Bugs fixed this release!

10x speed up when building C++ Captures in release

Fixed stability when running NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath and Microsoft PIX concurrently - Aftermath will be disabled when PIX is detected

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

