Nsight Graphics 2019.3
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.3 is released with the following changes:
Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace
-
Metrics Graphs:
- Revamped GPU Trace Activity and corresponding user interface
- Inspect detailed performance metrics including hardware unit throughputs, SM occupancy, instruction and memory throughput, cache hit rates, and much more
- Regime Table - Drill into perf marker regions and easily inspect unit throughputs
- Improved Overhead - Substantially lower overhead and accuracy than the previous version
Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler
-
Configurable Range Profiler:
- Now the default view in the profiling activity (original view is now the (Legacy) Range Profiler)
- Enable, disable, or create custom sections
- Write rules into the section files that create notifications in the UI when the rule's conditions are met
Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer
- Acceleration Structure Export - Export standalone AS files that can be viewed later without having a C++ capture or the live application
Feature Enhancement: Events View
- Better marker hierarchy – Improved visibility and detail in the events view
New Support: Windows 19H1 (Partial)
- Applications using RS5 APIs on 19H1 targets are now supported
New Support: OpenGL Extensions
- GL_OVR_multiview and GL_OVR_multiview_multisampled_render_to_texture
New Support: Vulkan Extensions
Improved:
- Runtime overhead on D3D11 applications has been dramatically reduced
- General stability – 230 Bugs fixed this release!
- 10x speed up when building C++ Captures in release
- Fixed stability when running NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath and Microsoft PIX concurrently - Aftermath will be disabled when PIX is detected
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.