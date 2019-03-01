Nsight Graphics 2019.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.3 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancement: GPU Trace

  • Metrics Graphs:
    • Revamped GPU Trace Activity and corresponding user interface
    • Inspect detailed performance metrics including hardware unit throughputs, SM occupancy, instruction and memory throughput, cache hit rates, and much more
  • Regime Table - Drill into perf marker regions and easily inspect unit throughputs
  • Improved Overhead - Substantially lower overhead and accuracy than the previous version

Feature Enhancement: Range Profiler

  • Configurable Range Profiler: 
    • Now the default view in the profiling activity (original view is now the (Legacy) Range Profiler) 
    • Enable, disable, or create custom sections
    • Write rules into the section files that create notifications in the UI when the rule's conditions are met

Feature Enhancement: Acceleration Structure Viewer

  • Acceleration Structure Export - Export standalone AS files that can be viewed later without having a C++ capture or the live application

Feature Enhancement: Events View

  • Better marker hierarchy – Improved visibility and detail in the events view

New Support: Windows 19H1 (Partial)

  • Applications using RS5 APIs on 19H1 targets are now supported

New Support: OpenGL Extensions

New Support: Vulkan Extensions

Improved:

  • Runtime overhead on D3D11 applications has been dramatically reduced
  • General stability – 230 Bugs fixed this release!
  • 10x speed up when building C++ Captures in release
  • Fixed stability when running NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath and Microsoft PIX concurrently - Aftermath will be disabled when PIX is detected

