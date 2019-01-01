Nsight Graphics 2019.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.1 is released with the following changes:

  • New Feature: Nsight Aftermath (Alpha)
    • Enables users to debug GPU crashes and hangs caused by their DirectX 12 applications
    • Provides a simple UI that directs users to the line of shader source code where the crash/hang occurred
  • New Feature: Trace Compare in GPU Trace
    • Enables side-by-side comparison of selected frames and traces
    • Users can align the timeline to specified events for better visual analysis 
  • New Feature: Range Profiler selection linking
    • Range Profiler selection now sets the current event to the last event in the selected range
    • Enhances transition between profiling and debugging workflows
  • New Support: OpenGL and Vulkan Interoperability debugging
    • Enables the Frame Debugging activity for applications using OpenGL and Vulkan simultaneously
    • Support EXT_external_objects
  • New Support: DirectX12 NVAPI Metacommand Support
  • Improved:
    • Better UI performance in Frame Debugging and Frame Profiling activities
    • Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

 Download   Documentation 