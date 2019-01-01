Nsight Graphics 2019.1
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.1 is released with the following changes:
-
New Feature: Nsight Aftermath (Alpha)
- Enables users to debug GPU crashes and hangs caused by their DirectX 12 applications
- Provides a simple UI that directs users to the line of shader source code where the crash/hang occurred
-
New Feature: Trace Compare in GPU Trace
- Enables side-by-side comparison of selected frames and traces
- Users can align the timeline to specified events for better visual analysis
-
New Feature: Range Profiler selection linking
- Range Profiler selection now sets the current event to the last event in the selected range
- Enhances transition between profiling and debugging workflows
-
New Support: OpenGL and Vulkan Interoperability debugging
- Enables the Frame Debugging activity for applications using OpenGL and Vulkan simultaneously
- Support EXT_external_objects
-
New Support: DirectX12 NVAPI Metacommand Support
- Enables analysis of DirectX12 titles utilizing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)
-
Improved:
- Better UI performance in Frame Debugging and Frame Profiling activities
- Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.