Nsight Graphics 2019.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.1 is released with the following changes:

New Feature: Nsight Aftermath (Alpha) Enables users to debug GPU crashes and hangs caused by their DirectX 12 applications Provides a simple UI that directs users to the line of shader source code where the crash/hang occurred

Nsight Aftermath (Alpha) New Feature: Trace Compare in GPU Trace

Enables side-by-side comparison of selected frames and traces Users can align the timeline to specified events for better visual analysis

Trace Compare in GPU Trace New Feature: Range Profiler selection linking Range Profiler selection now sets the current event to the last event in the selected range Enhances transition between profiling and debugging workflows

Range Profiler selection linking New Support: OpenGL and Vulkan Interoperability debugging Enables the Frame Debugging activity for applications using OpenGL and Vulkan simultaneously Support EXT_external_objects

OpenGL and Vulkan Interoperability debugging New Support: DirectX12 NVAPI Metacommand Support Enables analysis of DirectX12 titles utilizing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)

DirectX12 NVAPI Metacommand Support Improved: Better UI performance in Frame Debugging and Frame Profiling activities Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes



For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

