Nsight Graphics 2018.7

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.7 is released with the following changes:

New Feature: Acceleration Structure / Bounding Volume Hierarchy Viewer Supports both DirectX Raytracing

Acceleration Structure / Bounding Volume Hierarchy Viewer New Feature: Vulkan Pixel History

Inspect pixel/fragment values that impacted the final composition of a pixel within a render target Available in the Frame Profiling and Frame Debugging activities

Vulkan Pixel History

New Support: DirectX11 NVAPI Metacommand Support Enab of DirectX11 titles utilizing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

DirectX11 NVAPI Metacommand Support New Support: SMP Assist API ( Supports VRWorks SDK

SMP Assist API ( New Support: Vulkan Meshlets Support (VK_NV_mesh_shader) Supported in Frame Debugging, Fram

Vulkan Meshlets Support (VK_NV_mesh_shader) Improved Full support for DirectX Raytracing C++ Capture serialization Numerous UI/UX improvements to the GPU Trace User Interface Fixed a bug that would cause GPU Trace to keep the GPU locked to base frequency after Nsight Graphics had been exited when profiling local targets Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes



For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.7 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

