Nsight Graphics 2018.7
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.7 is released with the following changes:
New Feature: Acceleration Structure / Bounding Volume Hierarchy Viewer
- Supports both DirectX Raytracing and Nvidia's Vulkan Ray Tracing Extension
New Feature: Vulkan Pixel History
- Inspect pixel/fragment values that impacted the final composition of a pixel within a render target
- Available in the Frame Profiling and Frame Debugging activities
New Feature: GPU Trace - GPU Busy Percentage Indicator Per Range
- Quickly identify how busy the GPU was as a percentage over a particular selected range
- Helpful for quickly identifying GPU Bound ranges or frames
New Support: DirectX11 NVAPI Metacommand Support
- Enables analysis of DirectX11 titles utilizing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).
New Support: SMP Assist API (NVAPI) For VR Titles
- Supports VRWorks SDK
New Support: Vulkan Meshlets Support (VK_NV_mesh_shader)
- Supported in Frame Debugging, Frame Profiling, and C++ Capture Activities
Improved
- Full support for DirectX Raytracing C++ Capture serialization
Numerous UI/UX improvements to the GPU Trace User Interface
- Fixed a bug that would cause GPU Trace to keep the GPU locked to base frequency after Nsight Graphics had been exited when profiling local targets
- Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.7 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.