Nsight Graphics 2018.7

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.7 is released with the following changes:

  • New Feature: Acceleration Structure / Bounding Volume Hierarchy Viewer
    • Supports both DirectX Raytracing and Nvidia's Vulkan Ray Tracing Extension 
  • New Feature: Vulkan Pixel History
    • Inspect pixel/fragment values that impacted the final composition of a pixel within a render target
    • Available in the Frame Profiling and Frame Debugging activities
  • New Feature: GPU Trace - GPU Busy Percentage Indicator Per Range 
    • Quickly identify how busy the GPU was as a percentage over a particular selected range
    • Helpful for quickly identifying GPU Bound ranges or frames
  • New Support: DirectX11 NVAPI Metacommand Support
    • Enables analysis of DirectX11 titles utilizing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).
  • New Support: SMP Assist API (NVAPI) For VR Titles
    • Supports VRWorks SDK
  • New Support: Vulkan Meshlets Support (VK_NV_mesh_shader)
    • Supported in Frame Debugging, Frame Profiling, and C++ Capture Activities
  • Improved 
    • Full support for DirectX Raytracing C++ Capture serialization

    • Numerous UI/UX improvements to the GPU Trace User Interface

    • Fixed a bug that would cause GPU Trace to keep the GPU locked to base frequency after Nsight Graphics had been exited when profiling local targets
    • Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.7 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

