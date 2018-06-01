Nsight Graphics 2018.6
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.6 is released with the following changes:
- New Support: Windows 10 Redstone 5(RS5)
- Support for the latest DirectX Raytracing interfaces in the Frame Debugging and GPU Trace Activities
- New Support: Full Ubuntu Linux Support
- Nsight Graphics for Linux is out of Beta!
- Support for Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04
- New Support: Increased Vulkan extension support
- Added support for 15 Vulkan extensions this release!
- See the full release notes for exact extensions
- New Support: Increased NvAPI support
- MultiDrawIndirect NvAPI support has been added for DX11
- VRS (Variable Rate Shading) extension support added for DX11
- Improved: Trouble shooting section expanded in User Documentation including Actionable steps are offered to troubleshoot common issues
- Improved: Vulkan Capture overhead reduced by up to 15% for some applications
-
Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.