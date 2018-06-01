Nsight Graphics 2018.6

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.6 is released with the following changes:

New Support: Windows 10 Redstone 5(RS5)

Support for the latest DirectX Raytracing interfaces in the Frame Debugging and GPU Trace Activities

New Support: Full Ubuntu Linux Support Nsight Graphics for Linux is out of Beta! Support for Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04

New Support: Increased Vulkan extension support Added support for 15 Vulkan extensions this release! See the full release notes for exact extensions

New Support: Increased NvAPI support MultiDrawIndirect NvAPI support has been added for DX11 VRS (Variable Rate Shading) extension support added for DX11

Improved: Trouble shooting section expanded in User Documentation including Actionable steps are offered to troubleshoot common issues

Improved: Vulkan Capture overhead reduced by up to 15% for some applications

Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

