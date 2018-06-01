Nsight Graphics 2018.6

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.6 is released with the following changes:

  • New Support: Windows 10 Redstone 5(RS5)
    • Support for the latest DirectX Raytracing interfaces in the Frame Debugging and GPU Trace Activities
  • New Support: Full Ubuntu Linux Support
    • Nsight Graphics for Linux is out of Beta!
    • Support for Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04
  • New Support: Increased Vulkan extension support
    • Added support for 15 Vulkan extensions this release!
    • See the full release notes for exact extensions
  • New Support: Increased NvAPI support
    • MultiDrawIndirect NvAPI support has been added for DX11
    • VRS (Variable Rate Shading) extension support added for DX11
  • Improved: Trouble shooting section expanded in User Documentation including Actionable steps are offered to troubleshoot common issues
  • Improved: Vulkan Capture overhead reduced by up to 15% for some applications

  • Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes


For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

 Download   Documentation 