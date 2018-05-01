Nsight Graphics 2018.5
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.5 is released with the following changes:
- New Support: Turing GPU Support
- Range Profiler now supports Turing based GPUs
- GPU Trace activity now supports Turing based GPUs
- New Feature: Copy Engine Visualization in GPU Trace
- Visualize the Copy Engine activity within a GPU Trace Capture
- New Feature: Export Range Profiler Data to CSV
- Three new modes for exporting metrics data from the range profiler!
Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.