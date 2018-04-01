Nsight Graphics 2018.4

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.4 is released with the following changes:

New Feature: GPU Trace

Analyze simultaneous compute and graphics



Correlate SM utilitization to perfmarkers to discover workloads that limit your performance



Includes analysis of DXR raytracing workloads

New Support: Vulkan Raytracing Debugging support for NVIDIA's Vulkan Ray Tracing Extension

Capture frames that use vulkan raytracing



Inspect the raytracing shader bind table

New Feature: Pixel History for D3D12

Trace all of the pixels/fragments that have impacted the final composition of a pixel

New Feature: Custom Texture Visualization in the Resources View

Edit the default shader used to display textures



Change the data display or highlight useful characteristics of the data

Improved: Full support for RS3 D3D12 SDK

Improved: Ability to launch shell scripts from Nsight Graphics for Linux

Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

Changed: New year.release versioning scheme for universal alignment with the Nsight portfolio of tools

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation