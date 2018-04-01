Nsight Graphics 2018.4
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.4 is released with the following changes:
- New Feature: GPU Trace
- Analyze simultaneous compute and graphics
- Correlate SM utilitization to perfmarkers to discover workloads that limit your performance
- Includes analysis of DXR raytracing workloads
- New Support: Vulkan Raytracing Debugging support for NVIDIA's Vulkan Ray Tracing Extension
- Capture frames that use vulkan raytracing
- Inspect the raytracing shader bind table
- New Feature: Pixel History for D3D12
- Trace all of the pixels/fragments that have impacted the final composition of a pixel
- New Feature: Custom Texture Visualization in the Resources View
- Edit the default shader used to display textures
- Change the data display or highlight useful characteristics of the data
- Improved: Full support for RS3 D3D12 SDK
- Improved: Ability to launch shell scripts from Nsight Graphics for Linux
- Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
- Changed: New year.release versioning scheme for universal alignment with the Nsight portfolio of tools
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2018.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.