Nsight Graphics 1.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.2 is released with the following changes:

New Platform: Nsight Graphics for Linux (Beta)

Supports OpenGL debugging and profiling



Support Vulkan debugging



Nsight Graphics for Linux subsumes and expands upon nearly all of the functionality of NVIDIA's previous Linux Graphics Debugger



Launching now in Beta, the full release will include improved launch and attach functionality

New Feature: User-Configurable Memory Viewer

Applies an automatic structure to resources when context is available



Allows for full customization of structured user types



Allows for customization of the columns displayed



Built-in help to explain how to use the view.

New Feature: C++ Capture Support for DXR applications

Improved: Full support for RS2 D3D12 SDK

Improved: Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

Changed: updated privacy policy; see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/about-nvidia/privacy-policy/

Nsight Graphics for Linux

New in version 1.2 are builds for Nsight Graphics that support Linux. Nsight Graphics for Linux subsumes all of the functionality of NVIDIA's previous Linux Graphics Debugger .

This version supports :

OpenGL 4.x debugging, profiling, and live shader editing

Vulkan 1.1 debugging

Supported distributions:

Ubuntu v16.04

Redhat v7.2

Centos v7.4

Fedora 25

User Configurable Memory Viewer

Users now have the capability of configuring the memory view to support user-defined structures.

