Nsight Graphics 1.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.1 is released with the following changes:

  • Implemented support for Vulkan 1.1
  • Increased support for ID3D12Device2
  • Increased performance when debugging or profiling D3D11 applications
  • Introduced new metrics in the Range Profiler including warp stall reasons and warp stall cycles
  • Improved Range Profiler metric terminology for clarity
  • Range Profiler now takes DXR workloads into account (requires 397.31 or later)
  • Included several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

