Nsight Graphics 1.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.1 is released with the following changes:

Implemented support for Vulkan 1.1

Increased support for ID3D12Device2

Increased performance when debugging or profiling D3D11 applications

Introduced new metrics in the Range Profiler including warp stall reasons and warp stall cycles

Improved Range Profiler metric terminology for clarity

Range Profiler now takes DXR workloads into account (requires 397.31 or later)

Included several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

