Nsight Graphics 1.1
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.1 is released with the following changes:
- Implemented support for Vulkan 1.1
- Increased support for ID3D12Device2
- Increased performance when debugging or profiling D3D11 applications
- Introduced new metrics in the Range Profiler including warp stall reasons and warp stall cycles
- Improved Range Profiler metric terminology for clarity
- Range Profiler now takes DXR workloads into account (requires 397.31 or later)
- Included several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.