Nsight Graphics 1.0 Features
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.0 is released with the following features:
- Frame Capture with Live Analysis for instantaneous viewing of all events that compose your frame
- Scrub with the Nsight Graphics Scrubber to see individual draw calls.
- See a detailed Event List of all calls and arguments your application made in frame
- Identify API Statistics to search for common API usage.
- Explore API state at each event with a API Inspector.
- Range Profiling that provides instant GPU throughput analysis
- Identify expensive GPU workloads using time-based range selector scaling
- View and compare any GPU metrics with user configurable graphs
- Select the counters most applicable to your profiling with the User Metrics Selector
- Capture a frame to an independent C++ Capture project for isolated analysis
- Utilize a repeatable, instrumentable project for tuning, experiments, or archival.
- Use the Nsight Graphics build commands to build the project with one click.
- Execute the project in a standalone way or connect the application to Nsight Graphics for follow-up study.
- Explore resources with the Resources View
- Select from a pictorial representation of all of your application's images to identify resources of interest.
- Graphics, Sparse-Texture, and Memory views are provided.
- Individually view all automatically identified resource revisions
- Tag a resource's consumptions to scrub the events on which a resource was used.
- Filter by name, usage, description, memory, views.
- Use a built-in histogram to scale or bucketize a resource's display.
- Use Pixel History to see the events that contributed to a pixel
- All fragments are identified, even those that failed or were discarded.
- See the individual contributing fragment color and depth.
- Use the VR Inspector to VR state and resources
- OpenVR and the Oculus SDK are supported.
- Leverage API-Specific tools
- View descriptor heaps and root parameters in D3D12.
- Create an Nsight Graphics Project
- A project maintains the history of all launched applications and arguments, allowing for easily switching between them.
- Save all collected documents and reports within the project.
- The Project Explorer is a searchable, sortable, tool for viewing documents and reports. Add non-Nsight Graphics files as well for reference.
- Launch a Remote Session
- Perform experimentation on a dedicated test machine.
- Share hardware configurations across your organization.
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.0 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.