Nsight Graphics 1.0 Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.0 is released with the following features:

  • Frame Capture with Live Analysis for instantaneous viewing of all events that compose your frame
    • Scrub with the Nsight Graphics Scrubber to see individual draw calls.
    • See a detailed Event List of all calls and arguments your application made in frame
    • Identify API Statistics to search for common API usage.
    • Explore API state at each event with a API Inspector.
  • Range Profiling that provides instant GPU throughput analysis
    • Identify expensive GPU workloads using time-based range selector scaling
    • View and compare any GPU metrics with user configurable graphs
    • Select the counters most applicable to your profiling with the User Metrics Selector
  • Capture a frame to an independent C++ Capture project for isolated analysis
    • Utilize a repeatable, instrumentable project for tuning, experiments, or archival.
    • Use the Nsight Graphics build commands to build the project with one click.
    • Execute the project in a standalone way or connect the application to Nsight Graphics for follow-up study.
  • Explore resources with the Resources View
    • Select from a pictorial representation of all of your application's images to identify resources of interest.
    • Graphics, Sparse-Texture, and Memory views are provided.
    • Individually view all automatically identified resource revisions
    • Tag a resource's consumptions to scrub the events on which a resource was used.
    • Filter by name, usage, description, memory, views.
    • Use a built-in histogram to scale or bucketize a resource's display.
  • Use Pixel History to see the events that contributed to a pixel
    • All fragments are identified, even those that failed or were discarded.
    • See the individual contributing fragment color and depth.
  • Use the VR Inspector to VR state and resources
    • OpenVR and the Oculus SDK are supported.
  • Leverage API-Specific tools
    • View descriptor heaps and root parameters in D3D12.
  • Create an Nsight Graphics Project
    • A project maintains the history of all launched applications and arguments, allowing for easily switching between them.
    • Save all collected documents and reports within the project.
    • The Project Explorer is a searchable, sortable, tool for viewing documents and reports. Add non-Nsight Graphics files as well for reference.
  • Launch a Remote Session
    • Perform experimentation on a dedicated test machine.
    • Share hardware configurations across your organization.

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.0 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

