NIH Uses AI to Detect Multiple Sclerosis with Human Level Accuracy

Researchers from the National Institute of Health and Johns Hopkins University developed a deep learning algorithm to detect multiple sclerosis (MS) from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). MS is a disease of the central nervous system, in which the body launches a defensive attack against its own tissues. MS can range from relatively benign to somewhat

The post NIH Uses AI to Detect Multiple Sclerosis with Human Level Accuracy appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.