New App Uses AI to Enable Users to Explore Sneakers In AR

Wannaby, a Belarus startup founded by ex-googler Sergey Arkhangelsky, just launched Wanna Kicks a new app that can let you virtually try on a pair of shoes. The iOS app uses augmented reality to let users try on on various pairs of shoes. In the backend, the app was developed using convolutional neural networks, NVIDIA

The post New App Uses AI to Enable Users to Explore Sneakers In AR appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.