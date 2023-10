New AI Technologies Introduced at GTC 2020 Keynote

At GTC 2020 NVIDIA unveiled new state-of-the-art conversational AI frameworks and recommender systems. They include NVIDIA Riva, an application framework for multimodal conversational AI services that runs deep learning models under 300 milliseconds vs 25 seconds on CPUs. Also introduced, NVIDIA Merlin, a deep recommender framework that reduces training time from days to minutes on GPUs