New AI Style Transfer Algorithm Allows Users to Create Millions of Artistic Combinations

Current style transfer models are large and require substantial computing resources to achieve the desired results. To accelerate the work and make style transfer a tool that is more widely adopted, researchers from NVIDIA and the University of California, Merced developed a new deep learning-based algorithm for style transfer that is effective and efficient. The

The post New AI Style Transfer Algorithm Allows Users to Create Millions of Artistic Combinations appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.