New AI Imaging Technique Reconstructs Photos with Realistic Results

Researchers from NVIDIA, led by Guilin Liu, introduced a state-of-the-art deep learning method that can edit images or reconstruct a corrupted image, one that has holes or is missing pixels. The method can also be used to edit images by removing content and filling in the resulting holes. The method, which performs a process called

The post New AI Imaging Technique Reconstructs Photos with Realistic Results appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.