New AI Approach Automatically Creates Maps from Satellite Images

There are over 20 million miles of roads across the globe, and many of them have not yet been mapped. This problem creates many roadblocks for digital maps, particularly for systems developed for autonomous vehicles. To solve the problem, researchers at MIT developed a deep learning method called RoadTracer to build roadmaps from aerial images

