Linux Networking

In today's fast-paced, ever-evolving technological landscape, data centers must be agile, scalable, and modular to keep up with the times. They need an operating system with no limitations. That's where Linux comes in. Linux is an operating system that enables you to build an open network and gives you choices when it comes to customizing your hardware, applications, and more.

Linux is an open-source operating system developed by Linus Torvalds in 1991. It can be installed on a variety of hardware to develop software, run applications, and more. Linux was developed in C and assembly language to run on i386 personal computers, but it has since been ported to more hardware than just about any other operating system in history. Today, Linux is the most installed operating system globally. From Android phones to Amazon Kindles to drones, Linux can be found on a diverse range of devices.



But what about its place in the data center? As an operating system for servers and switches, Linux completely unifies the stack and provides interoperability. Plus, Linux’s package management system enables you to download all kinds of cloud applications, such as Red Hat and OpenStack, to better customize and optimize your data center. Linux has many uses in the enterprise data center, including but not limited to automation, server virtualization, and containerization.

Linux has many uses in the enterprise data center, including but not limited to automation, server virtualization, and containerization.


