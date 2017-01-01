What is FRRouting?

FRRouting was developed by a group of contributing companies in the open networking space. It’s an IP routing protocol suite for Unix and Linux platforms. FRR includes protocol daemons for Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), Intermediate System to Intermediate System (IS-IS), Label Distribution Protocol (LDP), Open Shortest Path First (OSPF), Protocol-Independent Multicast (PIM), and Routing Information Protocol (RIP).

It’s also a key component of NVIDIA Cumulus NetQ. It helps to ensure that unnumbered BGP can run on the host by allowing for advertising and addressing services directly on the host.

Since the FRR open-source project was forked from Quagga, another routing protocol suite for Linux, FRR includes the fundamentals that made Quagga so popular, as well as many enhancements that greatly improve on that foundation.