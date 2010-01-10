Data Center Networking at Your Fingertips

A common reason for networks to deploy VXLAN-EVPN is to provide layer 2 extension, between racks, over a routed layer 3 core. In this environment a number of the servers in various racks are within the same layer 2 subnet. We will focus on server01 and server04.



Server01 has the IP address 10.1.10.101. Server04 has the IP address 10.1.10.104.



Since they are in different racks, with a layer 3 core, VxLAN will be used to communicate between them.



We can use NetQ to view information about the servers as well as the network. First, let's fine the MAC address of server04.



From any device run the command:



netq server01 show ip neighbors



From this output we can collect the MAC address of server04



Matching neighbor records:



IP Address

-------------------------

10.1.10.104 Hostname

-----------------

server01 Interface

-------------------------

uplink MAC Address

------------------

ea:ef:27:44:4d:86

10.1.10.104

ea:ef:27:44:4d:86

leaf01

server01

server04

netq leaf01 show macs ea:ef:27:44:4d:86

vni30010

leaf04

Origin

------

no MAC Address

------------------

ea:ef:27:44:4d:86 VLAN

------

10 Hostname

-----------------

leaf01 Egress Port

------------------------------

vni30010:leaf04

netq trace

netq trace ea:ef:27:44:4d:86 vlan 10 from leaf01 pretty

leaf01 vni: 30010 swp54 -- swp1 spine04 swp4 -- swp54 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp54 -- swp1 spine04 swp3 -- swp54 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04 leaf01 vni: 30010 swp53 -- swp1 spine03 swp4 -- swp53 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp53 -- swp1 spine03 swp3 -- swp53 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04 leaf01 vni: 30010 swp52 -- swp1 spine02 swp4 -- swp52 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp52 -- swp1 spine02 swp3 -- swp52 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04

leaf01

swp54

swp53

swp52

spine01

leaf01

around

leaf01 vni: 30010 swp54 -- swp1 spine04 swp4 -- swp54 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp54 -- swp1 spine04 swp3 -- swp54 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04 leaf01 vni: 30010 swp53 -- swp1 spine03 swp4 -- swp53 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp53 -- swp1 spine03 swp3 -- swp53 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04 leaf01 vni: 30010 swp52 -- swp1 spine02 swp4 -- swp52 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp52 -- swp1 spine02 swp3 -- swp52 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04 leaf01 vni: 30010 swp51 -- swp1 spine01 swp4 -- swp51 vni: 30010 leaf04 bond1 -- uplink server04

swp51 -- swp1 spine01 swp3 -- swp51 vni: 30010 leaf03 bond1 -- uplink server04

leaf03

leaf04

server04

This output shows us that server01 has an IP neighbor forat MAC addressNext we can look at the MAC Address Table of, whereis connected. Use the MAC address ofin the following command:This shows us that the MAC address is learned viafromin VLAN 10.cumulus@spine01:mgmt-vrf:~$ netq leaf01 show macs ea:ef:27:44:4d:86Matching mac records:If we want to see exactly what path a packet would take through the network we can usecommand, which will show both underlay and overlay paths.Note, it may take up to 30 seconds for the command to complete, due to the resources allocated to the NetQ server in this lab environment.cumulus@spine01:mgmt-vrf:~$ time netq trace ea:ef:27:44:4d:86 vlan 10 from leaf01 prettyNumber of Paths: 6Number of Paths with Errors: 0Number of Paths with Warnings: 6Path: 1 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp54 not enough encap headroomPath: 2 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp54 not enough encap headroomPath: 3 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp53 not enough encap headroomPath: 4 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp53 not enough encap headroomPath: 5 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp52 not enough encap headroomPath: 6 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp52 not enough encap headroomPath MTU: 9216First, we see warnings that the MTU of the server and core are the same, 9216. A full sized frame from server01 of 9216 bytes would not be supported when the VXLAN encapsulation is added. This is an example of how NetQ can proactively identify MTU issues in the network.Next, we see thathas three paths available, viaand. Remember, earlier we disabled the BGP peer betweenand. Thankfully NetQ allows us to go back in time with trace commands as well with thekeyword.cumulus@spine01:mgmt-vrf:~$ netq trace ea:ef:27:44:4d:86 vlan 10 from leaf01 around 10m prettyNumber of Paths: 8Number of Paths with Errors: 0Number of Paths with Warnings: 8Path: 1 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp54 not enough encap headroomPath: 2 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp54 not enough encap headroomPath: 3 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp53 not enough encap headroomPath: 4 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp53 not enough encap headroomPath: 5 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp52 not enough encap headroomPath: 6 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp52 not enough encap headroomPath: 7 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp51 not enough encap headroomPath: 8 Underlay mtu 9216 at leaf01:swp51 not enough encap headroomPath MTU: 9216Here we see the L2+VXLAN trace before we shut down the BGP peer and we can see all 4 uplinks in use. Continuing down the path, from each of the spines the traffic will be ECMP load shared betweenandbefore arriving onClickto see where you can go from here with your lab or where you can learn more about Cumulus Linux and Cumulus NetQ.