DOCA 1.5 Software

Together, DOCA and the BlueField DPU enable the development of applications that deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance with a comprehensive, open development platform. BlueField isolates the infrastructure service domain from the workload domain to offer significant improvements in application and server performance, security, and efficiency, giving developers all the tools they need to realize the optimal, secure, accelerated data center.



DOCA software consists of an SDK and a runtime environment. The DOCA SDK includes industry-standard open drivers, such as Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) and P4 for networking and security and the Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK) for storage. The DOCA libraries simplify application offload and acceleration.



The SDK supports a range of operating systems and distributions and includes drivers, libraries, tools, documentation, and example applications, which you can access here. The DOCA runtime includes tools for provisioning, deploying, and orchestrating containerized services on hundreds or thousands of DPUs across the data center.