Get Your Questions To NVIDIA DOCA GPUNetIO Answered

NVIDIA DOCA GPUNetIO is a DOCA Library enabling a new set of features when the NVIDIA GPU is combined with the NVIDIA ConnectX or NVIDIA BlueField DPU. This allows developers to orchestrate within DOCA network applications, giving the CPU direct access to the GPU memory to maximize performance. With DOCA GPUNetIO, you can define different types of packet processing pipelines to receive packets, perform packet analysis and filtering and return results.



Do you have questions for our experts? Complete the online submission form below with your DOCA GPUNetIO application, library or development questions.



For updates on the DOCA GPUNetIO Library, please opt-in to receive Enterprise and Developer emails from NVIDIA. We can only reach you with updates if you’re opted in!



We will review all submissions and contact you with more information.