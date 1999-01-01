Apply for NVIDIA NeMo

Microservices Early Access

NVIDIA NeMo™ microservices is a collection of containerized software to easily and rapidly build and deploy large language model (LLM) workloads for enterprise use cases.





NeMo microservices is in private, early access and provides the easiest, most performant way of deploying LLMs on your preferred infrastructure (on-prem or cloud), and also supports inference on embedding models for retrieval-augmented generation applications.

The container comes with 12 optimized prebuilt models (NVIDIA TensorRT™ engines) that can be deployed out of the box: Llama 2 (7B, 13B, and 70B), NVIDIA Nemotron-3 8B and 43B, StarCoder, StarCoder plus, and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever text QA embedding model.

All models are curated with the optimal hyperparameters, and inference APIs are provided that are compatible with OpenAI APIs.

To participate, please fill out the short application and provide details about your use case.

Note that you must be a registered NVIDIA developer to join the program and that you must be logged in using your organization's email address. Applications from personal email accounts will be declined.

After approval, users will be required to sign an NDA before receiving access.