The NVIDIA NeMo service allows for easy customization and deployment of large language models (LLMs) for enterprise use cases. The NeMo service is currently in private, early access. This early access program provides the following:

  • A Playground to use and experiment with large language models, such as including small, medium, and large (up to 530B) models for different business needs.
  • Ability to customize a pre-trained large language model using p-tuning techniques for a domain-specific use case or task.
  • Ability to deploy large language models on-premises or cloud, experiment via the Playground, or utilize the service’s customization or inference APIs.

To participate, please fill out the short application and provide details about your use case. You must be a member of the NVIDIA developer program and log in with your organization's email address. We will not approve early access applications from personal email accounts.

After approval, we will require an NDA before granting access.

