Monash University Upgrades MASSIVE GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer

To accelerate biomedical research, Australia’s Monash University boosted its research infrastructure with a third GPU-accelerated supercomputer called MASSIVE-3. MASSIVE-3 is equipped with both Tesla K80 GPUs and GRID K1 GPUs for data processing and visualization, driving the new system nearly four times faster than MASSIVE-2. Over the past five years, MASSIVE has played a key