Microsoft PIX for Windows (beta) now available

PIX, the legendary performance tuning tool used by Xbox developers is now available for Windows developers using DirectX12.

PIX on Windows provides five main modes of operation:

GPU captures for debugging and analyzing the performance of Direct3D 12 graphics rendering.

Timing captures for understanding the performance and threading of all CPU and GPU work carried out by your game.

Function Summary captures accumulate information about how long each function runs for and how often each is called.

Callgraph captures trace the execution of a single function.

Memory Allocation captures provide insight into the memory allocations made by your game.

Developers can also add user markers with WinPixEventRuntime. Pix even works remotely allowing for working with multiple machines.

Check out the announcement blog over on Microsoft's developer portal.