Session-Based Recommenders

Data scientists and machine learning engineers working in ecommerce and media industries use session-based recommendation algorithms to predict a user's next action within a short time period, particularly for anonymous users (i.e, to tackle the user cold-start problem) or when users' interests are very contextual and change within a session. Providing relevant recommendations to first-time or early-visit users helps engagement, retention, and signing up for subscription services. Transformers4Rec is an open-source library that streamlines building pipelines for session-based recommendations and is included with NVIDIA Merlin™, an open source framework that accelerates the entire pipeline, from ingesting and training to deploying a GPU-accelerated recommender system.

Download and Try Merlin Transformers4Rec Today.

GitHub Repo