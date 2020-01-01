Media & Entertainment Teaching Kit Syllabus
This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Media & Entertainment Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.
Module 1: Introduction to the Media & Entertainment Teaching Kit
Lecture Slides
- 1.1 - Syllabus Overview
- 1.2 - Course Synopsis
- 1.3 - Quick Start Guide
- 1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher
- 1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More
- Installation Guide
- User Guide
- IT Managed User Guide
- Custom Protocol Commands
- HTTP API
- Using a Proxy Server
- Linux Troubleshooting
Module 2: Develop Tools for your Media & Entertainment Pipeline
Lecture Slides
- 2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code
- 2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More
- Omniverse Developer Resource Center
- Mati Codes YouTube Channel
- Kit Developer Documentation
- Code Overview
- How to Build Extensions and Apps for Virtual Worlds with NVIDIA Omniverse
- Why Use USD?
- Omni.UI Overview Documentation
- Omni.UI Tutorial Playlist
- Developer Breakout: Building Extensions on Omniverse
Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses
- Build Beautiful, Custom UI for 3D Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- (Simplified Chinese) Build Beautiful, Custom UI for 3D Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- Develop, Customize, and Publish in Omniverse With Extensions
- (Simplified Chinese) Develop, Customize, and Publish in Omniverse With Extensions
- Easily Develop Advanced 3D Layout Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- (Simplified Chinese) Easily Develop Advanced 3D Layout Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- How to Build Custom 3D Scene Manipulator Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- (Simplified Chinese) How to Build Custom 3D Scene Manipulator Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
Module 3: Assembling and Presenting 3D Scenes with Omniverse Reference Apps
Lecture Slides
- 3.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Composer ( Formally Create )
- 3.2 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More
- Omniverse USD Composer Overview
- Kit Developer Documentation
- Extensions Overview
- Omniverse Farm
- Omniverse Forum
- Pixar's USD Reference Documentation
- Material Definition Language (MDL)
- Overview of Omniverse USD Presenter
- Omniverse USD Presenter Essential Skill Playlist
- Omniverse USD Presenter Forum
Module 4: Introduction Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)
Lecture Slides
- 4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling
- 4.2 - USD Paths ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 4.3 - USD View ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling
Resources - Learn More
- USD and Hydra Resources
- Maximizing USD Performance
- Guidelines for Structuring USD Assets
- Workflow Basics Part 1: USD and Layers in Omniverse
- USD Paths
- USD View In Omniverse
Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses
Module 5: Connect your Favorite DCC App to the Omniverse Platform
Lecture Slides
- 5.1 - Data Exchange - Work in your preferred DCC app ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 5.2 - Collaboration using the Omniverse Platform ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 5.3 - Animation in Omniverse USD Composer by way of your favorite DCC app ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 5.4 - How to Build a Connector
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- Connect Sample ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Resources - 3rd Party Connector Examples
- Exploring Creative Workflows with Omniverse and the Unreal Engine Connector
- Unreal Engine Connector - Imported USD Workflows
- Autodesk Maya (Native) Omniverse Connector Overview
- Exporting an Animation Clip with Autodesk 3ds Max Connector to NVIDIA Omniverse Create
- Omniverse For AEC: Getting Started with AutoDesk Revit
- Blender Connector Scene Optimizer Overview
Module 6: Using Cameras in Omniverse Code and USD Composer
Lecture Slides
- 6.1 - Getting Started with OmniGraph and Action Graph
- 6.2 - Creating and animating your Camera ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 6.3 - Rigging ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs
- Hands-on 1 USD Animation
- Hands-on 2 Retargeting Basics
- Hands-on 3 AnimGraph Basics
- Hands-on 4 AnimGraph and Action Graph
- Hands-on 5 AnimGraph with Python
- Hands-on 6 AnimGraph and Retargeting
- Hands-on 7 Instancing
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
- Using Camera Animation to Enhance Storytelling in Omniverse USD Composer
- Cameras Overview
- Using Cameras
Module 7: Lighting and Rendering on the Omniverse Platform
Lecture Slides
- 7.1 - Managing Lighting ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.2 - Light Linking ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.3 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer
- 7.4 - MDL in Omniverse USD Composer
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 7.3 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer
- 7.4 - MDL in Omniverse USD Composer
Resources - Learn More
- Lighting Basics
- Lighting Overview
- Light Linking Overview
- Light Linking Property Panel
- RTX Renderer Forum
- Rendering Basics
- Render Settings Overview
- Five things to know about Materials
- Materials and Rendering
- UsdShadeNode Reference
- Material Graph
Module 8: Client Review
Lecture Slides
- 8.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )
- 8.2 - Connect Teams for the review process ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 8.3 - Interactive presentations ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 8.4 - Virtual World immersion with Omniverse XR ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
Resources - Learn More