Media & Entertainment Teaching Kit Syllabus

This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Media & Entertainment Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.

Module 1: Introduction to the Media & Entertainment Teaching Kit

Lecture Slides

1.1 - Syllabus Overview

1.2 - Course Synopsis

1.3 - Quick Start Guide

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Module 2: Develop Tools for your Media & Entertainment Pipeline

Lecture Slides

2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code

2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Module 3: Assembling and Presenting 3D Scenes with Omniverse Reference Apps

Lecture Slides

3.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Composer ( Formally Create )

3.2 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Module 4: Introduction Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)

Lecture Slides

4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

4.2 - USD Paths ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 4.3 - USD View ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Module 5: Connect your Favorite DCC App to the Omniverse Platform

Lecture Slides

5.1 - Data Exchange - Work in your preferred DCC app ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 5.2 - Collaboration using the Omniverse Platform ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 5.3 - Animation in Omniverse USD Composer by way of your favorite DCC app ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 5.4 - How to Build a Connector

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Connect Sample ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Module 6: Using Cameras in Omniverse Code and USD Composer

Lecture Slides

6.1 - Getting Started with OmniGraph and Action Graph

6.2 - Creating and animating your Camera ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 6.3 - Rigging ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs

Hands-on 1 USD Animation



Hands-on 2 Retargeting Basics



Hands-on 3 AnimGraph Basics



Hands-on 4 AnimGraph and Action Graph



Hands-on 5 AnimGraph with Python



Hands-on 6 AnimGraph and Retargeting



Hands-on 7 Instancing

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Module 7: Lighting and Rendering on the Omniverse Platform

Lecture Slides

7.1 - Managing Lighting ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.2 - Light Linking ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.3 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer

7.4 - MDL in Omniverse USD Composer

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Module 8: Client Review

Lecture Slides

8.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )

8.2 - Connect Teams for the review process ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 8.3 - Interactive presentations ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 8.4 - Virtual World immersion with Omniverse XR ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

