Major Companies in Japan Select Jetson AGX Xavier

At GTC Japan in Tokyo, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that leading Japanese companies FANUC, Komatsu, Musashi Seimitsu, and Kawada Technologies will adopt Jetson AGX Xavier in their next generation autonomous machines. “Japan is driving the world of robotics in numerous industries — from factory automation to construction to manufacturing,” said Deepu Talla,

The post Major Companies in Japan Select Jetson AGX Xavier appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.