Linux For Tegra R17

Overview

NVIDIA is pleased to announce Linux for Tegra release 17.1 is now available.

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platforms:

NVIDIA® Tegra® 4 series (Code-name Dalmore developer tablet)

Supported Features

Kernel version 3.4

Media APIs: OpenGL ES 2.0 OpenGL ES 1.1 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.3

X11 ABI 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14.

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 9.04 or higher.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Additional Information