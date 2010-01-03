Linux For Tegra R16

OVERVIEW

NVIDIA is pleased to announce Linux for Tegra release 16.5 is now available. NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platforms:

NVIDIA® Tegra® 3 series T30 (Cardhu developer tablet)

NVIDIA® Tegra® 2 series T20 (Ventana developer tablet)

Supported Features

Kernel version 3.1.10

Media APIs: OpenGL ES 2.0 OpenGL ES 1.1 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.3

X11 ABI 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14

For the original R16 list of supported features, see NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver R16 Release Software Feature List included in the Documentation tar file.

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 9.04 or higher.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample file system (example provided)

Additional Information

Please visit our Linux for Tegra Archives for previous releases.