Linux for Tegra R21.6
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Developer Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.40
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- CUDA 6.5
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
21.6 Driver Package
- Quick Start Guides
- Release Notes
- Jetson TK1 32-bit Driver Package
- Sample Root Filesystem
- Trusty Packages
- Source Packages
- Release SHA Hashes
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.