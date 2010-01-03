Linux for Tegra Archives

NVIDIA is pleased to announce that Linux for Tegra release 15 Beta is now available. The NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development of platforms running:

NVIDIA Tegra 3 series computer-on-a-chip (Cardhu)

NVIDIA Tegra 2 series computer-on-a-chip (Harmony* and Ventana)

3.1.10 Linux kernel

Additionally, developers should note that support for Harmony devices are deprecated. We provide the harmony build for reference only and it is provided as-is. Support for Harmony will transition to community-supported Linux kernels, and Ventana will be the Tegra 2 reference platform.

New Features

This release fixes some issues that were found during continued testing and adds/enhances the following features:

Preliminary U Boot support. For more information, see U-Boot support is preliminary in this release in the Implementation Notes section.

The multimedia streaming and capture applications nvgstplayer and nvgstcapture are included in the release file instead of being provided as a separate downloadable package.

The Tegra X Driver ABI 12 is supported.

A version checking file has been included in /etc/nv_tegra_release. For more information, see “Determining the Success of a Driver Update” in NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package Developers' Guide.

Supported Feature

Kernel version 3.1.10

Media APIs: OpenGL ES 2.0 OpenGL ES 1.1 Open GL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.3

X11 ABI 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 support

System Requirements

Host PC running Linux Ubuntu 9.04 or higher.

Tegra Linux Driver Package which contains a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Additional Information

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Tegra Developer Forums.

Early-Access Releases

Linux For Tegra Release 15 Beta - HardFP Driver Package

NVIDIA is pleased to provide an early-access software release of the Linux Tegra Driver Package, compiled with support for the hardfp ABI. Please note that this software has been minimally tested, and is provided for evaluation purposes.

Driver Packages (one per supported platform):

Linux For Tegra release 12

NVIDIA is pleased to announce that Linux for Tegra release 12 Beta is now available. The NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development of platforms running:

NVIDIA Tegra 3 series computer-on-a-chip (Cardhu)

NVIDIA Tegra 2 series computer-on-a-chip (Harmony* and Ventana)

2.6.36 Linux kernel

Additionally, developers should note that support for Harmony devices will be deprecated following this release. Support for Harmony will transition to community-supported Linux kernels, and Ventana will be the Tegra 2 reference platform.

New Features

This release fixes some issues that were found during continued testing and adds/enhances the following features:

Improved stability of graphics and multimedia drivers

Tegra3 (Cardhu) reference platform available

Tegra2 (Ventana) reference platform available

Alignment of Linux kernel version 2.6.36 across all supported platforms

Addition of nvgstplayer demonstration application for multimedia playback

Addition of GStreamer framework integration for hardware-accelerated multimedia

NAND boot support for Harmony, NFS boot functionality on all supported platforms

Codecs are packaged separately, provided under separate software license agreement

Wi-Fi firmware packaged separately, under separate software license agreement

Supported Features

Kernel version 2.6.36

Media APIs: OpenGL ES 2.0 OpenGL ES 1.1 Open GL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.3

X11 ABI 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 support

System Requirements

Host PC running Linux Ubuntu 9.04 or higher.

Tegra Linux Driver Package which contains a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Additional Information