Linux Graphics Debugger 2.2 released with enhanced performance analysis and frame capture serialization

Linux Graphics Debugger 2.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This 3D graphics development tool allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL 4.x on Linux. It enables professional graphics developers to get the most out of their NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions, and inherits from the many man-years of investment in OpenGL development tools from the Tegra Graphics Debugger and NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.

Release 2.2 adds enhancements to the Performance Dashboard, API Inspector, Events, and Target views as well as improvements in shader performance, frame capture serialization, remote debugging, and unsupported function logging. This, along will a number of bug fixes and workflow improvements makes version 2.2 the best Linux Graphics Debugger yet.

The NVIDIA® Linux Graphic Debugger has been updated with these new version 2 features:

v2.2 Features and Improvements:

Visualize draw call per primitive count using the new Batch Histogram View

View View query object results and conditional rendering results in the API Inspector View

and in the View Enhanced visual experience with new Color Theme and timeline unit selection support

and selection support Improved Frame Capture Serialization with new options

with new options New Insert Clear command on the Target View helps visually isolate the event actions that follow

command on the helps visually isolate the event actions that follow Visualize host or client side memory modifications in the Events view

in the Logging of all unsupported functions encountered

Improved shader performance when large amount of sampler and uniforms are used

when large amount of sampler and uniforms are used More robust remote debugging with improved SSH connection

2.1 Features and Improvements:

Support for Fedora 25 (x64 only)

(x64 only) Fixes: Deadlock when debugging multithreaded rendering applications Crash when UE4 applications exit Bug when “Null fragment test” when program pipeline is used Issues with “Linked Programs View”



2.0 Features:

Frame debugging and profiling can be done on the latest Pascal family of GPUs (Requires a Linux driver version above 370.00)

The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU All new performance library for improved GPU instrumentation as well as collection speed and accuracy Improved data mining allowing the user to construct ranges from sections of the scene based on predefined or user-defined criteria Elapsed GPU time is reported for each range, as well as hardware statistics detailing how efficiently the GPU was used

is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU Added new Disable Depth Test and Disable Cull Face performance tests

and Face performance tests Better support for GL_ARB_draw_indirect, GL_ARB_multi_draw_indirect , and other extensions

, and other extensions Improved Resources View UI, including side by side selection and resource inspection

UI, including side by side selection and resource inspection Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors

with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors Added Issues column to the Events View to point out potential bugs and performance issues, correlated to the event stream

to point out potential bugs and performance issues, correlated to the event stream Frame Debugger now has a Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues

feature to help track down intermittent issues Users can now retry capture if unsupported OpenGL operations are encountered

See all the features of the Linux Graphics Debugger and download it today!