Linux Graphics Debugger 2.0 released, with a new Range Profiler and supporting Pascal GPUs

Linux Graphics Debugger is a 3D graphics development tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL 4.x applications. This must-have tool allows developers to get the most out the latest NVidia GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions. Release 2.0 brings frame debugging and profiling support to the NVIDIA Pascal GPU family and a new range profiler to view how your application utilizes the GPU.

Linux Graphics Debugger 2.0 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release introduces the Range Profiler, extends OpenGL support, adds and improves graphics debugging tests and tools, and includes support for the Pascal GPU family.

This 3D graphics development tool allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL 4.x on Linux. It enables professional graphics developers to get the most out of their NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions, and inherits from the many man-years of investment in OpenGL development tools from the Tegra Graphics Debugger and NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.

New features and improvements you get with version 2.0:

Frame debugging and profiling can be done on the latest Pascal family of GPUs (Requires a Linux driver version above 370.00)

The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU All new performance library for improved GPU instrumentation as well as collection speed and accuracy Improved data mining allowing the user to construct ranges from sections of the scene based on predefined or user-defined criteria Elapsed GPU time is reported for each range, as well as hardware statistics detailing how efficiently the GPU was used

Added new Disable Depth Test and Disable Cull Face performance tests

Better support for GL_ARB_draw_indirect, GL_ARB_multi_draw_indirect, and other extensions

Improved Resources View UI, including side by side selection and resource inspection

Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors

Added Issues column to the Events View to point out potential bugs and performance issues, correlated to the event stream

Frame Debugger now has a Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues

Users can now retry capture if unsupported OpenGL operations are encountered

See all the features of the Linux Graphics Debugger and download it today!