Latest NVIDIA JetPack Developer Tools Double Deep Learning Performance
It just got a whole lot easier to add complex AI and deep learning abilities to intelligent machines. All it takes is NVIDIA JetPack 2.3, available for free download today. Our latest software suite of developer tools and libraries for the Jetson TX1 takes the world’s highest performance platform for deep learning on embedded systems […]
The post Latest NVIDIA JetPack Developer Tools Double Deep Learning Performance appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.