Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs Release Candidate Now Available

Today at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference, we’re making the release candidate Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs freely available to developers for feedback and testing. Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs enables enterprises to scale up training and inference deployment to multi-cloud GPU clusters seamlessly. It lets you automate the deployment, maintenance, scheduling and operation

The post Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs Release Candidate Now Available appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.