Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs Release Candidate Now Available
Today at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference, we’re making the release candidate Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs freely available to developers for feedback and testing. Kubernetes on NVIDIA GPUs enables enterprises to scale up training and inference deployment to multi-cloud GPU clusters seamlessly. It lets you automate the deployment, maintenance, scheduling and operation
