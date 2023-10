Kiwi Delivery Robots Tackle Student Snack Attacks

What’s not to like about food delivered by a cheery little robot in about 30 minutes. That’s the attraction of Kiwi Bot, a robot hatched by a Colombian team now in residence at the University of California, Berkeley’s Skydeck accelerator, which funds and mentors startups. The startup has rolled out 50 of its robots — Read article >

The post Kiwi Delivery Robots Tackle Student Snack Attacks appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.