Kings College London and NVIDIA Bring AI to Radiology

King’s College London has just announced they are the first clinical partner in Europe to adopt the NVIDIA DGX-2 and the NVIDIA Clara Platform for use in the areas of radiology and pathology. The system will serve up to 8 million patients in the U.K.’s national healthcare system. The announcement was made by NVIDIA Founder

The post Kings College London and NVIDIA Bring AI to Radiology appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.