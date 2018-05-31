Jetson TX2 Powers Top Two Teams in RoboMaster AI Challenge

Take the best and brightest engineers on the planet. Give them a challenge that’s equal parts engineering, strategy and teamwork. Bring them to a battlefield in front of hundreds of roboticists and researchers. And throw in a healthy bounty of prizes for the winners. Now kick it up a notch with robots and AI. This Read article >

The post Jetson TX2 Powers Top Two Teams in RoboMaster AI Challenge appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.