Jetson AGX Xavier Module Now Available – A Major Leap Forward for Autonomous Machines

The Jetson AGX Xavier production module is now available from distributors globally, joining the Jetson TX2 and TX1 family of products. Developers can use Jetson AGX Xavier to build autonomous machines that will solve some of the world’s toughest challenges and transform a wide range of industries—including manufacturing, logistics, retail, agriculture, smart cities, healthcare and

The post Jetson AGX Xavier Module Now Available – A Major Leap Forward for Autonomous Machines appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.