Isaac ROS Camera Support
|Camera Type
|Connector
|Resolution/FrameRate
|H/V FOV
|Shutter
|Supplier, HW Part, Link to purchase
|Driver
|
GMSL
|
1920x 1200/60fps
|
121/73
|
Global
|
|
GMSL
|
1920x1200/60fps
|
202/127
|
Global
|
LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL
|
CSI
|
4056x3040/60fps
|
140/103
|
Rolling
|
IMX477 -140FOH
|
CSI
|
1920x1200/60fps
|
79/64
|
Rolling
|
|
CSI
|
1920x1200/60fps
|
186/186
|
Rolling
|
FSM-IMX412C
|
Product Kit contains driver link
- These cameras and drivers have been tested and validated on Jetson AGX Xavier. They are compliant with the Isaac ROS Argus Camera packages
More Information on Isaac ROS GEMS at: https://github.com/NVIDIA-ISAAC-ROS