Isaac ROS Camera Support

Camera Type Connector Resolution/FrameRate H/V FOV Shutter Supplier, HW Part, Link to purchase Driver
Stereo Camera/Color

GMSL

1920x 1200/60fps

121/73

Global

LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2

Latest Driver
Fisheye Camera/Color

GMSL

1920x1200/60fps

202/127

Global


LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL

Latest Driver
Monocular Camera/Color

CSI

4056x3040/60fps

140/103

Rolling


IMX477 -140FOH

Latest Driver
Monocular Camera/Color

CSI

1920x1200/60fps

79/64

Rolling

D3CM-IMX390 CAMERA MODULE

Latest Driver
Monocular Camera/Color

CSI

1920x1200/60fps

186/186

Rolling


FSM-IMX412C

Product Kit contains driver link
  • These cameras and drivers have been tested and validated on Jetson AGX Xavier. They are compliant with the Isaac ROS Argus Camera packages

More Information on Isaac ROS GEMS at: https://github.com/NVIDIA-ISAAC-ROS