Introducing NVIDIA DesignWorks: Professional Graphics SDK

NVIDIA DesignWorks™ brings together the most advanced NVIDIA rendering technology with our new materials library, new virtual reality capabilities, and much more. It’s a unique suite of tools and technologies designed specifically for developers creating professional graphics and advanced rendering applications. With DesignWorks, developers can incorporate NVIDIA technology into their applications to expand the performance and features of their products.

In the introduction video, Dr.Steven Parker, VP of Product Engineering at NVIDIA, walks through each component of the development kit and shares how customers will gain an edge in their design process using NVIDIA. First-hand examples are shared from a live demonstration with Harley-Davidson modeling one of their newest bikes.