Intelligent Trash Pick-Up Robots Coming to an Office Near You

By Mark Theis, Michael Chacko, Ishan Mitra, Shruthi Jaganathan While you’re probably used to throwing away your own trash (hopefully), there’s no reason to with modern artificial intelligence (AI). The Trashformer Team, a group of NVIDIA Jetson interns, created a small humanoid robot that detects and picks up trash autonomously through a neural network model