Insect-Inspired Drone Uses AI to Fly Through Narrow Gaps

Can a bee teach an autonomous drone how to fly through gaps? Researchers from the University of Maryland’s Perception and Robotics Group recently developed a deep learning-based system that allows a drone to fly through a small and completely unknown gap automatically. They call it GapFlyt. “We propose this framework of bio-inspired perceptual design for

The post Insect-Inspired Drone Uses AI to Fly Through Narrow Gaps appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.