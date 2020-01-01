Industrial Metaverse Teaching Kit Syllabus
This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Industrial Metaverse Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.
Module 1: Introduction to the Industrial Metaverse Teaching Kit
Lecture Slides
- 1.1 - Modules Overview
- 1.2 - Course Synopsis - Why connect virtual worlds to physical worlds?
- 1.3 - Quick Start Guide
- 1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher
- 1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher
- 1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation
Resources - Learn More
- Installation Guide
- User Guide
- IT Managed User Guide
- Custom Protocol Commands
- HTTP API
- Using a Proxy Server
- Linux Troubleshooting
Module 2: Develop Tools for your Industrial Metaverse Pipeline
Lecture Slides
- 2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code
- 2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code
- 2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI
Resources - Learn More
- Omniverse Developer Resource Center
- Mati Codes YouTube Channel
- Kit Developer Documentation
- Code Overview
- Extensions Overview
- How to Build Extensions and Apps for Virtual Worlds with NVIDIA Omniverse
- Why Use USD?
- Omni.UI Overview Documentation
- Omni.UI Tutorial Playlist
- Developer Breakout: Building Extensions on Omniverse
Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses
- Build Beautiful, Custom UI for 3D Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- (Simplified Chinese) Build Beautiful, Custom UI for 3D Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- Develop, Customize, and Publish in Omniverse With Extensions
- (Simplified Chinese) Develop, Customize, and Publish in Omniverse With Extensions
- Easily Develop Advanced 3D Layout Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- (Simplified Chinese) Easily Develop Advanced 3D Layout Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- How to Build Custom 3D Scene Manipulator Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
- (Simplified Chinese) How to Build Custom 3D Scene Manipulator Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse
Module 3: Create Robust, Physically Accurate Simulations and Collaborate with your Team
Lecture Slides
- 3.1 - Introduction to Isaac Sim
- 3.2 - Introduction Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )
- 3.3 - Data Exchange - With Connectors Work in your preferred DCC app ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 3.4 - Collaboration using the Omniverse Platform ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 3.1 - Introduction to Isaac Sim
- 3.2 - Introduction Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )
Resources - Learn More
- What Is Isaac Sim?
- Omniverse Farm
- Omniverse Forum
- Pixar's USD Reference Documentation
- Material Definition Language (MDL)
- Overview of Omniverse USD Presenter (Formerly View)
- Omniverse USD Presenter (Formerly View) Essential Skill Playlist
- Omniverse USD Presenter (Formerly View) Forum
- Connect Overview
Resources - 3rd Party Connector Examples
- Exploring Creative Workflows with Omniverse and the Unreal Engine Connector
- Unreal Engine Connector - Imported USD Workflows
- Autodesk Maya (Native) Omniverse Connector Overview
- Exporting an Animation Clip with Autodesk 3ds Max Connector to NVIDIA Omniverse Create
- Omniverse For AEC: Getting Started with AutoDesk Revit
- Blender Connector Scene Optimizer Overview
Module 4: Introduction Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)
Lecture Slides
- 4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling
- 4.2 - USD Paths ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 4.3 - USD View ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment
- 4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling
Resources - Learn More
- OpenUSD and Hydra Resources
- Maximizing OpenUSD Performance
- Guidelines for Structuring USD Assets
- Workflow Basics Part 1: OpenUSD and Layers in Omniverse
- USD Paths
- USD View In Omniverse
Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses
Module 5: Getting Started with Isaac Sim
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 5.1 - Workstation Installation
- 5.2 - Contaniner Istallation
- 5.3 - Cloud Installation
- 5.4 - Python Environment Installation
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 6: Explore Isaac Sim, a Robotics Toolkit
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 6.1 - Omniverse Isaac Sim Interface
- 6.2 - Environment Setup
- 6.3 - Add Single Objects
- 6.4 - OpenUSD in Isaac Sim
- 6.5 - Isaac Sim Workflows
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
- Isaac Sim Documentation
- Guidelines for Structuring USD Assets
- Workflow Basics Part 1: USD and Layers in Omniverse
Module 7: Using the Isaac Sim GUI
Lecture Slides
- 7.1 - Build a Simple Robot ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.2 - Add Camera and Sensors ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.3 - Interactive Scripting ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 7.4 - Getting Started with OmniGraph and Action Graph
Labs
- Build a Simple Robot
- Hands-on Isaac Sim Build a Simple Robot
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses
Module 8: Omniverse Isaac Sim Core Python APIs
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 8.1 - Building Environments
- 8.2 - Building Robots
- 8.3 - Building Tasks
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 9: Getting Started with Isaac Gym
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 9.1 - Training Examples
- 9.2 - Inferencing Examples
- 9.3 - Getting Started with Cloner
- 9.4 - Physics Replication
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 10: Creating Synthetic Data
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 10.1 - Getting Started with Replicator
- 10.2 - Offline Synthetic Data-set Generation
- 10.3 - Online Synthetic Data-set Generation with PyTorch
- 10.4 - Generating Synthetic Data on OVX clusters
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 11: OmniGraph Input Devices
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 11.1 - Gamepad Input
- 11.2 - Keyboard Input
- 11.3 - OmniGraph Python Scripting
- 11.4 - Code Explanation
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 12: Force and Contact Sensor
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 12.1 - Isaac Examples ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 13: IMU Sensor Node
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 13.1 - Adding Simple Articulation
- 13.2 - Adding the IMU Sensor
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 14: Adding a new Manipulator
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 14.1 - Adding a Unified Robot Descriptor Format (URDF) to Represent the Robot
- 14.2 - Tuning the Manipulator
- 14.3 - Adding a Follow Target Example
- 14.4 - Performing a Pick and Place Task
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 15: RTX Lidar
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 15.1 - Introduction: How to Use RTX Lidar Sensors
- 15.2 - Create an RTX Lidar Sensor
- 15.3 - Publish Sensor
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More
Module 16: Visualizing Live Data
Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
- 16.1 - API - UsdGeom.Points and Pointsinstancer
- 16.2 - API - DebugDraw
Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )
Resources - Learn More