Industrial Metaverse Teaching Kit Syllabus

This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Industrial Metaverse Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.

Module 1: Introduction to the Industrial Metaverse Teaching Kit

Lecture Slides

1.1 - Modules Overview

1.2 - Course Synopsis - Why connect virtual worlds to physical worlds?

1.3 - Quick Start Guide

1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher

1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

Resources - Learn More

Module 2: Develop Tools for your Industrial Metaverse Pipeline

Lecture Slides

2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code

2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code

2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI

Resources - Learn More

Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses

Module 3: Create Robust, Physically Accurate Simulations and Collaborate with your Team

Lecture Slides

3.1 - Introduction to Isaac Sim

3.2 - Introduction Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )

3.3 - Data Exchange - With Connectors Work in your preferred DCC app ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 3.4 - Collaboration using the Omniverse Platform ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

3.1 - Introduction to Isaac Sim

3.2 - Introduction Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formerly View )

Resources - Learn More

Resources - 3rd Party Connector Examples

Module 4: Introduction Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)

Lecture Slides

4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

4.2 - USD Paths ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 4.3 - USD View ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

Resources - Learn More

Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses

Module 5: Getting Started with Isaac Sim

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

5.1 - Workstation Installation

5.2 - Contaniner Istallation

5.3 - Cloud Installation

5.4 - Python Environment Installation

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 6: Explore Isaac Sim, a Robotics Toolkit

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

6.1 - Omniverse Isaac Sim Interface

6.2 - Environment Setup

6.3 - Add Single Objects

6.4 - OpenUSD in Isaac Sim

6.5 - Isaac Sim Workflows

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 7: Using the Isaac Sim GUI

Lecture Slides

7.1 - Build a Simple Robot ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.2 - Add Camera and Sensors ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.3 - Interactive Scripting ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.4 - Getting Started with OmniGraph and Action Graph

Lecture Videos

Labs

Build a Simple Robot

Hands-on Isaac Sim Build a Simple Robot

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses

Module 8: Omniverse Isaac Sim Core Python APIs

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

8.1 - Building Environments

8.2 - Building Robots

8.3 - Building Tasks

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 9: Getting Started with Isaac Gym

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

9.1 - Training Examples

9.2 - Inferencing Examples

9.3 - Getting Started with Cloner

9.4 - Physics Replication

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 10: Creating Synthetic Data

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

10.1 - Getting Started with Replicator

10.2 - Offline Synthetic Data-set Generation

10.3 - Online Synthetic Data-set Generation with PyTorch

10.4 - Generating Synthetic Data on OVX clusters

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 11: OmniGraph Input Devices

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

11.1 - Gamepad Input

11.2 - Keyboard Input

11.3 - OmniGraph Python Scripting

11.4 - Code Explanation

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 12: Force and Contact Sensor

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

12.1 - Isaac Examples ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 13: IMU Sensor Node

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

13.1 - Adding Simple Articulation

13.2 - Adding the IMU Sensor

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 14: Adding a new Manipulator

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

14.1 - Adding a Unified Robot Descriptor Format (URDF) to Represent the Robot

14.2 - Tuning the Manipulator

14.3 - Adding a Follow Target Example

14.4 - Performing a Pick and Place Task

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 15: RTX Lidar

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

15.1 - Introduction: How to Use RTX Lidar Sensors

15.2 - Create an RTX Lidar Sensor

15.3 - Publish Sensor

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Module 16: Visualizing Live Data

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

16.1 - API - UsdGeom.Points and Pointsinstancer

16.2 - API - DebugDraw

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )