IndieCade @ E3 Wrap-Up

Thanks for coming out to E3 this year and showing your support for all the Indie titles that were shown off at the IndieCade@E3 Festival. We had an amazing time and look forward to seeing you all next year!

We showed off some great games, like Super Meat Boy, Contrast, Super Mega Baseball, and Ultimate Chicken Horse. All playable on NVIDIA SHIELD! The folks at IndieCade were ecstatic over our participation this year and we were astounded by the response to NVIDIA SHIELD.

